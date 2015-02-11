MADRID Feb 11 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
ENAGAS
Citigroup cuts its stance to "neutral" from "buy".
TELEFONICA
French start-up Sigfox has raised 100 million euros from
seven heavy-weight investors, including Telefonica and GDF Suez
, to help it build new networks globally to connect
everything from washing machines to smart metres to the
Internet, sources said.
AENA (IPO-AENA.MC)
Shares in Spanish airport group Aena are due to start
trading on Wednesday after the final price was set at 58 euros
per share, according to Reuters service IFR.
BBVA
Spanish bank is to strengthen its capital base through
issuing contingent convertible bonds worth 1.5 billion euros
($1.70 billion). For more click on
MAPFRE
The Spanish insurer is due to present full-year results on
Wednesday with a press conference at 1030 GMT.
