The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
LIBERBANK
Spain's Liberbank said on Tuesday 2014 net profit was 117
million euros compared to 22 million euros a year earlier.
CAIXABANK
Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC said on Tuesday it would launch a
full takeover bid for Portugal's BPI, paying 1.329
euros ($2) per share for the 55.9 percent of the lender it does
not already own..
GAS NATURAL
Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa is expected to report a 6 percent
rise in net profit in 2014 from a year earlier when it reports
earnings on Tuesday, boosted by one-time gains from the sale of
its telecommunications business.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica said on Monday an adjusted for
Venezuela's exchange rate would hit its full-year OIBDA by 915
million euros and net profit by 399 million euros.
