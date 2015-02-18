BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IBERDROLA
Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC on Wednesday said core profits rose 3.1 percent in 2014 from a year earlier to 6.96 billion euros, beating its full-year target, as strong business in the U.S. and Latin America offset lagging activity in Europe.
ABERTIS
Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Wednesday net profit rose 6.2 percent in 2014 from a year earlier to 655 million euros, missing Reuters forecasts for 690 million euros.
VOCENTO
The Spanish media group's board has nominated Santiago Bergareche Busquet as its new chairman.
BANKS
The Bank of Spain is due to give data on bad loans for December.
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nQNG9F] Further company coverage: