PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL, CAIXABANK
Spanish lender Caixabank is likely to reduce its stake in Repsol by 2.5 percent as part of a exchangeable bond due to mature in November 2016, Expansion reports citing a 2104 annual report.
CAIXABANK
Credit Suisse cuts its stance on Caixabank to "neutral" from "outperform" with a target price of 4.3 euros per share.
INDRA
UBS raises its stance to "buy" from "neutral" and target price to 11 euros per share.
BANKIA, FCC, REALIA
Bankia said late Wednesday it would sell its stake in Realia to Carlos Slim's Carso Inmobiliaria, pre-empting a full takeover offer from Slim for Realia at 0.58 euros per share. This is a discount of nearly one third to Wednesday's closing price.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.