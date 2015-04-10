The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
CAIXA, REPSOL
Spain's Caixa Group may sell its 12 percent stake in oil
group Repsol because it does not consider it strategic to its
plans, Caixa Chairman Isidro Faine said in an interview with the
Financial Times.
Separately El Confidencial reported Repsol is considering
seeking arbitration proceedings against Ecuador due to the
fiscal treatment of its subordinated debt in a case worth 250
million euros.
PRISA
The media group is planning to list its editorial education
business Santillana, according to El Economista, estimated to be
worth about 1.5 billion euros, to reduce debt.
