The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol said its production in the first
quarter of the year was down 4.3 percent compared to the last
three months of 2014 while refining margins in Spain had jumped
58 percent on the period.
APPLUS+
Morgan Stanley said it has finalised the placement of 15
million Applus+ shares for 11 euros ($12) per share
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on