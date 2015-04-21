MADRID, April 21 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDRA
Spanish technology company Indra is looking at laying off up
to 3,500 workers in an effort to return profitability, el
confidencial reported citing unnamed sources close to the
company.
PRISA
The Spanish media group said late on Monday it had swung to a
net profit of 8.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2015
after losses in the year-ago period.
ENAGAS
Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said first quarter net
profit rose 1 percent from a year earlier to 100.7 million
euros, while EBITDA fell to 221.6 million euros.
GAMESA
Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa has won a contract
to supply turbines with a combined capacity of 220 megawatts to
the El Zayt wind farm in Egypt, the company said on Tuesday.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For
latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU