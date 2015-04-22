MADRID, April 22 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

State-controlled lender Bankia is due to hold its annual shareholder meeting in Valencia on Wednesday.

Telefonica

Spanish anti-trust watchdog CNMC is considering fining Telefonica due to an agreement with smaller competitor Yoigo in 2013 on network sharing, Expansion reported, without citing sources.

Separately, the CNMC is likely to clear Telefonica's acquisition of pay-TV group Canal+ on Wednesday, Expansion reported.