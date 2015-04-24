The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SABADELL

Spanish bank Sabdell is expected to report an around 70 percent rise in first quarter net profit from a year earlier when it reports earnings before the market opens on Friday.

DEOLEO

Spanish olive oil maker said on Thursday its CEO Jaime Carbo has resigned, effective from May 28, to be replaced by Manuel Arroyo. The company also reported a net loss of 6.3 million euros in the first quarter, down 273.4 percent from a year earlier.

ACS, SAETA YIELD

Spanish builder ACS said on Thursday it has sold 24.01 percent of Saeta Yield to GIP II Helios as part of a deal flagged when Saeta Yield was taken public by ACS earlier this year.

MAPFRE

Spanish insurance company Mapfre said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to sell stakes in CatalunyaCaixa Vida, Societat Anonima d'Assegurances I Reassegurances and CatalunyaCaixa Assegurances Generals, Societat Anonima d'Assegurances to Catalunya Banc for 606.8 million euros.

TELEFONICA, PRISA

Spain's antitrust watchdog on Thursday said it had approved the purchase of Prisa's pay-tv unit Canal+ by Telefonica although it attached conditions to the deal, among them the obligation to offer wholesale TV packages to competitors.

SANTANDER ; UNICREDIT

UniCredit and Banco Santander agreed on Thursday to merge their asset management businesses in a deal valuing the new group at some 5.4 billion euros ($5.8 billion).

ACERINOX

Spanish steel manufacturer Acerinox said on Thursday first quarter net profit rose 23.7 percent from a year earlier to 31.01 million euros.

VISCOFAN

Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan said on Thursday first quarter net profit rose 29.2 percent to 28.96 million euros.

