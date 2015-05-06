BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent to set up JV with partners for parking lot project
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
JAZZTEL
Orange has begun talks with several potential buyers for parts of Jazztel's fibre network, which it has agreed to sell to get regulatory approval for the takeover of the Spanish broadband company.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Tecnicas Reunidas said on Wednesday it has won a contract worth $1.4 billion to build gas instalations in Kuwait.
ENDESA, GAMESA, GAS NATURAL, MEDIASET
All report first quarter results
CELLNEX
Spain's Cellnex set its market listing debut price at 14 euros per share, the top end of its 12 to 14 euro pricing range, valuing the company at 3.2 billion euros.
TALGO
Spanish train manufacturer Talgo set its market listing debut price at 9.25 euros per share, the bottom end its initial pricing range and valuing the company at 1.265 billion euros.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 185 percent to 233 percent, or to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (1.1 million yuan)