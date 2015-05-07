MADRID May 7 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
MEDIASET
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion said on Wednesday first quarter
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (Ebitda) rose 73.6 percent from a year ago to 46.7
million euros, higher than the 44.7 million euros expected in a
Reuters poll
GAMESA
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa said on Wednesady first
quarter recurring net profit was 44 million euros, beating 33
million euros expected in Reuters poll
OHL
Shares of the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL tumbled to
a four-month low on Wednesday after the release of recordings
that appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the
government but which the company dismissed as a montage.
ACCIONA
Spanish builder Acciona is considering listing its renewable
energy arm, with 8,000 megawatt capacity, Expansion reported
without citing sources.
CELLNEX, TALGO
Shares in Spanish telecoms group Cellnex and train
manufacturer Talgo are set to start trading after the two firms'
initial public offerings (IPO).
REPSOL
Spain's Repsol REP.MC on Thursday posted a 74 percent rise
in first-quarter operating profit, adjusted for inventory
effects, to 928 million euros, boosted by a weaker euro which
more than offset the negative impact of low oil prices.
AMADEUS
Spain's Amadeus said first quarter earnings before interest,
tax, debt and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10.9 percent from a
year earlier to 390 million euros versus 388 million euros
forecast in a Reuters poll
GRIFOLS
Spanish healthcare firm Grifols on Thursday posted a 3.6
percent rise in first-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
debt and amortization (EBITDA) to 280 million euros, helped by a
strengthening dollar against the euro.
SPAIN DEBT
The Spanish Treasury is due to issue up to 5 billion euros
($5.68 billion) in bonds on Thursday.
VISCOFAN
Spanish sausage casings maker Viscofan is due to hold its
annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU
($1 = 0.8806 euros)