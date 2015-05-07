MADRID May 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MEDIASET

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion said on Wednesday first quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 73.6 percent from a year ago to 46.7 million euros, higher than the 44.7 million euros expected in a Reuters poll

GAMESA

Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa said on Wednesady first quarter recurring net profit was 44 million euros, beating 33 million euros expected in Reuters poll

OHL

Shares of the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL tumbled to a four-month low on Wednesday after the release of recordings that appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the government but which the company dismissed as a montage.

ACCIONA

Spanish builder Acciona is considering listing its renewable energy arm, with 8,000 megawatt capacity, Expansion reported without citing sources.

CELLNEX, TALGO

Shares in Spanish telecoms group Cellnex and train manufacturer Talgo are set to start trading after the two firms' initial public offerings (IPO).

REPSOL

Spain's Repsol REP.MC on Thursday posted a 74 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, adjusted for inventory effects, to 928 million euros, boosted by a weaker euro which more than offset the negative impact of low oil prices.

AMADEUS

Spain's Amadeus said first quarter earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10.9 percent from a year earlier to 390 million euros versus 388 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll

GRIFOLS

Spanish healthcare firm Grifols on Thursday posted a 3.6 percent rise in first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization (EBITDA) to 280 million euros, helped by a strengthening dollar against the euro.

SPAIN DEBT

The Spanish Treasury is due to issue up to 5 billion euros ($5.68 billion) in bonds on Thursday.

VISCOFAN

Spanish sausage casings maker Viscofan is due to hold its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.