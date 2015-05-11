The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SABADELL

Spanish bank Sabadell said on Monday, as of May 8, it has received around 71.23 percent acceptance for its bid for UK lender TSB.

ALMIRALL

Almirall said on Monday first quarter normalised net profit rose 42.9 million euros from 10.6 million euros a year earlier while reiterating it saw full-year 2015 net sales of between 650 million and 680 million euros.

ABERTIS

RBC raises its stance on Abertis to "outperform" from "sector perform" with a price target of 17.5 euros per share.

Meanwhile, Abertis is in talks to acquire OHL's Mexican arm, El Confidencial says, citing sources.

SACYR

Blackstone, Merlin, Hispania and Eurosic are interested in buying real estate unit Testa off the Spanish builder, Expansion reported on Saturday.

