MADRID, March 12 - The following Spanish stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REALIA
Realia reported net profit of 200,000 euros in the first
quarter after a net loss of 7.6 million euros a year earlier.
OHL
OHL Mexico said on Monday that it accepted the resignation
of an official featured in secret recordings leaked last week,
as a scandal about conversations between executives in the tapes
continues to batter the company's stock price.
INDRA
The Spanish technology company said on Monday it made a net
loss of 20 million euros ($22 million) in its first quarter and
its margin fell due to costs overrunning on projects in Brazil
and Lithuania. For mor click on
SAETA YIELD
The renewables asset company said on Monday it had made a
net loss of 35.3 million euros.
ACS, SACYR
The Spanish builders are due to post first quarter results
on Tuesday after the market closes.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on