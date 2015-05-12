MADRID, March 12 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REALIA

Realia reported net profit of 200,000 euros in the first quarter after a net loss of 7.6 million euros a year earlier.

OHL

OHL Mexico said on Monday that it accepted the resignation of an official featured in secret recordings leaked last week, as a scandal about conversations between executives in the tapes continues to batter the company's stock price.

INDRA

The Spanish technology company said on Monday it made a net loss of 20 million euros ($22 million) in its first quarter and its margin fell due to costs overrunning on projects in Brazil and Lithuania. For mor click on

SAETA YIELD

The renewables asset company said on Monday it had made a net loss of 35.3 million euros.

ACS, SACYR

The Spanish builders are due to post first quarter results on Tuesday after the market closes.

