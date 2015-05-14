MADRID May 14 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica is due to report first
quarter earnings before the market opens.
AENA
Spanish airports operator Aena said core profit in the first
quarter had risen 27 percent from a year ago to 226 million
euros ($256.74 million).
Separately Aena said it would appeal a recent ruling by the
Spanish antitrust watchdog on airport tariffs.
