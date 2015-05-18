MADRID May 18 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
A Spanish court has held up a domestic tax claim against
Telefonica amounting to 279 million euros ($319 million) and
relating to accounts from 2001 and 2004, El Confidencial
reported on Monday. The telecoms group has already set aside
provisions to cover the bill, it said.
INDRA
Spanish engineering company Indra is preparing a cost cutting
plan which could involve around 1,500 job cuts, ABC newspaper
reported on Monday.
FCC
FCC's biggest shareholder, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is
leading a series of management changes at the Spanish builder's
concessions vehicle, Expansion reported on Monday.
TELECOMS M&A
Basque telecoms group Euskatel, which counts lender Kutxabank
and private equity firms Trilantic and Investindustrial as its
biggest shareholders, is negotiating the acquisition of Asturian
rival Telecable, which controlled by Carlyle, Expansion
reported on Monday.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU
($1 = 0.8746 euros)