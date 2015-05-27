(Adds OHL) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Mexico said on Tuesday it would ask the Public Administration Ministry to audit its contracts with builder OHL Mexico which has lately become embroiled in a corruption scandal.

BANKIA

The government will put further sales of the bank's shares on hold until after general elections, expected in November, newspaper Cinco Dias said, citing sources.

JAZZTEL

Orange wants to list a Spanish subsidiary following a purchase of Jazztel, Expansion newspaper said on Wednesday.

