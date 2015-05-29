The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said
on Thursday its shareholders approved the purchase of broadband
provider GVT in a general assembly.
GAMESA, IBERDROLA
Spanish wind power company Gamesa said it has signed a
contract with Scottish Power Renewables, a unit of electricity
firm Iberdrola, to provide 239 megawatts in turbines for a wind
farm in Scotland.
