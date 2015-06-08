The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IBERIA
Etihad Airways has agreed to sell its stake in Aer Lingus
amid a potential IAG takeover deal, the CEO of Etihad
said on Sunday.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica will invest $2 billion in Peru to 2017 to
update infrastructure, the company said on Saturday.
