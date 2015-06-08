The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERIA

Etihad Airways has agreed to sell its stake in Aer Lingus amid a potential IAG takeover deal, the CEO of Etihad said on Sunday.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica will invest $2 billion in Peru to 2017 to update infrastructure, the company said on Saturday.

