The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Spain's Santander is in talks for the possible acquisition of HSBC's Brazil arm for an estimate $4 billion, El Confidencial reported, citing sources close to the operation.

AENA, ACERINOX

Aena and Acerinox entered Spain's blue-chip index, while Acciona and BME left, the market operator said late on Tuesday.

INDITEX

Spain's Inditex the owner of Zara fashion stores, posted a 28 percent rise in first quarter net profit on Wednesday as warm European weather and a recovering economy underpinned sales.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on