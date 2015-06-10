UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
Spain's Santander is in talks for the possible acquisition of HSBC's Brazil arm for an estimate $4 billion, El Confidencial reported, citing sources close to the operation.
AENA, ACERINOX
Aena and Acerinox entered Spain's blue-chip index, while Acciona and BME left, the market operator said late on Tuesday.
INDITEX
Spain's Inditex the owner of Zara fashion stores, posted a 28 percent rise in first quarter net profit on Wednesday as warm European weather and a recovering economy underpinned sales.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.