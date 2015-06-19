The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR, REPSOL
Banks who loaned Sacyr 2.27 bln euros to buy 8.9 pct of
Repsol are urging the builder to sell 3 to 4 percent of the
stock, Expansion reported
FCC
Carlos Slim is preparing another cost adjustment at FCC,
with more staff cuts possible, according to El Confidencial
MEDIASET ESPANA, ATRESMEDIA
State television proposes recovering part of its permit to
advertise, aiming for revenues of 100 million euros, El
Economista reports
CAIXABANK
The Catalan group said on Thursday it would withdraw its
takeover offer for Portugal's BPI, as one of the key
conditions of its offer will not be met.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on