The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SABADELL

Sabadell said on Tuesday it had received the approval of the Prudential Regulatory Authority for the acquisition of British bank TSB.

EUSKALTEL

Spanish telecoms company Euskaltel said late on Monday it had set its price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 9.5 euros per share, valuing the company at 1.2 billion euros.

AENA

Spanish air traffic controllers are to strike over four days in July in a dispute over penalties given by airport operator AENA to controllers for a strike in 2010, their union said on Monday.

OHL

Spanish privately-owned conglomerate Grupo Villar Mir wants to sell Torre Espacio, one of Madrid's tallest skyscrapers, and has brought in real estate consultants Aguirre Newman to help it do so, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

GAMESA

Spain's Gamesa said on Tuesday it has won a turn-key contract to build a wind farm in Chile with an installed capacity of 65 megawatts.

