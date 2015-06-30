The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SABADELL
Sabadell said on Tuesday it had received the approval of the
Prudential Regulatory Authority for the acquisition of British
bank TSB.
EUSKALTEL
Spanish telecoms company Euskaltel said late on Monday it
had set its price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 9.5
euros per share, valuing the company at 1.2 billion euros.
AENA
Spanish air traffic controllers are to strike over four days
in July in a dispute over penalties given by airport operator
AENA to controllers for a strike in 2010, their union said on
Monday.
OHL
Spanish privately-owned conglomerate Grupo Villar Mir wants
to sell Torre Espacio, one of Madrid's tallest skyscrapers, and
has brought in real estate consultants Aguirre Newman to help it
do so, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
GAMESA
Spain's Gamesa said on Tuesday it has won a turn-key
contract to build a wind farm in Chile with an installed
capacity of 65 megawatts.
