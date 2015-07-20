The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

Spanish builder Acciona has contracted Morgan Stanley to sell its property arm for around 1.5 billion euros, El Confidencial reported on Monday, citing sources close to the company.

GRIFOLS

Spanish blood products company Grifols said it has been awarded a contract extension, alongside Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, for the production of antigens for Abbot in a plant in California, United States, worth $700 million

ABERTIS

Spain's Abertis has raised its stake in Chilean fund Infrastructura Dos Mil to 100 percent by acquiring 50 percent for 133.7 million euros.

BANKS

High costs and low returns could soon spur a new wave of consolidation in Spain's banking industry, where the number of banks has already dropped to 14 from 55 since the 2008 financial crisis.

CELLNEX

Spanish telecom tower operator Cellnex is preparing to launch a seven-year bond possibly as soon as Monday, for between 500 million and 700 million euros, a newspaper said on Saturday.

ACS

TP Ferro, the company that runs a high-speed rail link between Spain and France with Spain's ACS, filed for protection from creditors after failing to reach a debt restructuring agreement, its French co-owner said.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on