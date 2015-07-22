The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
Blackstone is said to be in the process of buying $858 mln
of Spain property loans from Caixabank, Bloomberg reported. The
bank is finalising the sale of 1.6 billion euros of bad loans
through two operations, for which it hopes to earn 350 million
euros, Expansion reported.
GAMESA
Gamesa said its unit Gamesa Wind Turbine Private Limited has
won a contract to supply wind turbines with a capacity of 250
megawatts in India.
GESTAMP SOLAR
Spanish photovoltaic company Gestamp Solar is planning an
initial public offering in the next two years, its chief
executive told Reuters on Tuesday, after U.S. buyout group KKR
acquired an 80 percent stake in the company.
REPSOL, EDP RENOVAVEIS
Edp Renovaveis said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy from
Repsol Nuevas Energias SA 33 pct equity interest in Moray
Offshore Project and sell to Repsol 49 pct equity interest in
Inch Cape Offshore Project
IBERDROLA
Spanish power company Iberdrola, currently in a $3 billion
takeover of U.S. firm UIL Holdings, posted on Wednesday
an annual 5.7 percent rise in first-half core profits, spurred
by new renewable energy capacity and business abroad.
