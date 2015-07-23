The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
ATRESMEDIA
Spanish media group Atresmedia reported first half core
profit of 92.9 million euros after 60.2 million euros a year
earlier.
BANKINTER
Spanish lender Bankinter reported first half net profit of
197 million euros compared to an expected 179 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
ECONOMY
Second quarter unemployment data due at 0900.
PRISA
Spanish media group Prisa reports net profit of 10.8 million
euros in the first half versus loss 2.16 billion euros year ago.
