The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ATRESMEDIA

Spanish media group Atresmedia reported first half core profit of 92.9 million euros after 60.2 million euros a year earlier.

BANKINTER

Spanish lender Bankinter reported first half net profit of 197 million euros compared to an expected 179 million euros in a Reuters poll.

ECONOMY

Second quarter unemployment data due at 0900.

PRISA

Spanish media group Prisa reports net profit of 10.8 million euros in the first half versus loss 2.16 billion euros year ago.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on