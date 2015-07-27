The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain's bailed-out Bankia said its first-half profit rose 11.5 percent from a year ago, beating forecasts, as charges against bad debts fell and offset weaker revenue from lending.

TELECABLE

British telecommunications investment fund Zegona is preparing a 650 million euro bid for the Asturias-based cable company, Sky News reported on Saturday.

