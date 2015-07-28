The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENDESA

Posted a 16 percent rise first-half EBITDA to 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion), beating a forecast of 1.8 billion euros thanks to a solid performance from its liberalised energy business and a turn-around in regulated revenues for the Spanish islands.

ALMIRALL

Posted EBITDA of 123.4 million euros in the first half to June, up from 61.4 million euros a year ago.

APPLUS

Posted EBITDA of 102 million euros in the first-half to June, up from 90.8 million euros a year ago and said it expects higher revenue this year than last.

DIA

The Spanish supermarket chain said it is confident it will meet full-year targets after an 8.3 percent rise in EBITDA in the first-half to June from a year earlier.

ACCIONA

The Spanish infrastructure and energy firm is considering merging its renewable energy assets in Spain with KKR's international renewable energy assets, El Confidencial reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

VOCENTO

Vocento's first half net profit rose to 2.1 million euros versus a loss of 4.1 million euros year ago while EBITDA rose to 20.6 million euros versus 16.6 million euros a year earlier.

