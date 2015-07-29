MADRID, July 29 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: ABERTIS The tollway group said on Wednesday it was planning to buy back up to 6.5 percent of its own shares at 15.70 euros each for potential M&A deals. It is due to release first-half results before the open and will hold a conferece call with investors at 0900GMT.

GAS NATURAL The Spanish gas and electricity utility posted a 10.5 percent rise in first-half EBTIDA to 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) in the first half from a year earlier, driven by contribution from its purchase of Chilean electricity distributor CGE and in line with an average forecast in a Reuters poll.

RED ELECTRICA The national grid operator osted a 6.5 percent rise in first-half net profit to 309 million euros ($342 million) in the first half to June from a year earlier, in line with growth targets laid out in its 2014-2019 strategic plan.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS The company is part of a consortium that was commissioned on Tuesday to build one of the largest refineries in the Middle East in a contract worth 1.28 billion dinars.

DIA Barclays cut its price target to 7.50 euros from 8.15 euros with an "overweight" rating, while SocGen cut its target price to 8.1 euros from 8.3 euros with a "buy".

AENA Spanish airports operator Aena said on Tuesday its board had decided to fight a proposal by the country's competition regulator that it cut its 2016 tariffs by 1.9 percent. The company also posted first-half results late on Tuesday, showing net profit had soared 80 percent to 276 million euros ($305 million), boosted by higher air traffic and a series of one-off tax deductions.

ACERINOX, ACCIONA, GAMESA, MEDIASET The companies are due to release results for the first half of the year after the market closes.

