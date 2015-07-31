The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

The builder said late on Thursday it would raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a share sale to cut debt and invest in new concessions outside Mexico.

FCC

The services and construction company reported on Thursday after market close a shrinking first-half net loss of 12 million euros, on income up 6.5 percent as growth abroad outpaced continued weakness in domestic building.

INDRA

The IT company said late on Thursday it made a net loss of 436 million euros in the first half, higher than expected as it overhauls its business under a new management team.

FERROVIAL

The infrastructure company reported core profit up 24 percent after market close on Thursday.

CAIXABANK, POPULAR, BBVA

All three banks report results before market open on Wednesday.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS, BME, ACS

Also report first-half results.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.9163 euros)