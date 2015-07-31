The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
The Spanish lender reported a 75 percent jump in first half
net profit to 708 million euros helped by falling provisions
against bad debts and after it snapped up domestic rivals.
BBVA
Spain's second-biggest bank by market value said first half
net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating
expectations
POPULAR
The bank said its net profit rose 7.2 percent in the first
half of 2015 to 188 million euros, in line with analysts'
forecasts.
AMADEUS
The travel IT company posted first half results in line with
expectations
OHL
The builder said late on Thursday it would raise 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion) in a share sale to cut debt and invest in
new concessions outside Mexico.
FCC
The services and construction company reported on Thursday
after market close a shrinking first-half net loss of 12 million
euros, on income up 6.5 percent as growth abroad outpaced
continued weakness in domestic building.
INDRA
The IT company said late on Thursday it made a net loss of
436 million euros in the first half, higher than expected as it
overhauls its business under a new management team.
FERROVIAL
The infrastructure company reported core profit up 24
percent after market close on Thursday.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Tecnicas Reunidas said first half net profit was 75 million
euros versus 73 million euros in Reuters poll.
ACS
Also reports first-half results.
