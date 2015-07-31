The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

The Spanish lender reported a 75 percent jump in first half net profit to 708 million euros helped by falling provisions against bad debts and after it snapped up domestic rivals.

BBVA

Spain's second-biggest bank by market value said first half net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating expectations

POPULAR

The bank said its net profit rose 7.2 percent in the first half of 2015 to 188 million euros, in line with analysts' forecasts.

AMADEUS

The travel IT company posted first half results in line with expectations

OHL

The builder said late on Thursday it would raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a share sale to cut debt and invest in new concessions outside Mexico.

FCC

The services and construction company reported on Thursday after market close a shrinking first-half net loss of 12 million euros, on income up 6.5 percent as growth abroad outpaced continued weakness in domestic building.

INDRA

The IT company said late on Thursday it made a net loss of 436 million euros in the first half, higher than expected as it overhauls its business under a new management team.

FERROVIAL

The infrastructure company reported core profit up 24 percent after market close on Thursday.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Tecnicas Reunidas said first half net profit was 75 million euros versus 73 million euros in Reuters poll.

ACS

Also reports first-half results.

