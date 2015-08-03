The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

UIL Holdings and Iberdrola have filed a new application with the Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authorities (PURA) as part of a $3-billion takeover of UIL by Iberdrola.

ABENGOA

Spain's Abengoa will step up asset sales and cut costs to generate free cash flow this year, its CEO said on Friday, attempting to regain market confidence after sharp declines in its stock and bonds.

Separately, Abengoa said on Monday it would issue shares to raise capital by 650 million euros in an effort to cut debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

Exane BNP PAribas cut its stance in the company to 'underperform' with a target price of 1.5 euros per share.

CAIXABANK

Societe Generale cut its stance on Caixabank to 'hold' from 'buy' on Friday, with a price target of 4.2 euros per share, down from 4.8 euros.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on