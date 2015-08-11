The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
Spain's Abengoa has won a contract worth $17.3 million from
the Mexican Federal Electricity Commission to engineer and
construct a new 21.1 kilometre transmission network in the state
of Chihuahua, Mexico.
