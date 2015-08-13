MADRID Aug 13 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
FCC, BANKIA
Spanish builder FCC on Wednesday said creditors of the
infrastructure unit Globalvia it shares with Bankia had taken
over the company, scuppering a deal struck in July to sell it to
a Malaysian investment fund.
TELEFONICA
Moody's has downgraded Telefonica Brasil's rating to Baa2,
outlook stable
