FCC
Carlos Slim, the main shareholder of the Spanish
construction-to-services group, is backing Carlos Jarque,
current head of international, corporate and governmental
matters at America Movil, for the post of chief executive of
FCC, Cinco Dias reported on Tuesday, citing solid sources.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica has sold two buildings in Madrid for 42 million
euros as part of a sale and lease deal under which it will
continue to rent the buildings for the next seven years, Spanish
media said late on Monday.
