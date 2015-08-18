(Adds FCC) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

Carlos Slim, the main shareholder of the Spanish construction-to-services group, is backing Carlos Jarque, current head of international, corporate and governmental matters at America Movil, for the post of chief executive of FCC, Cinco Dias reported on Tuesday, citing solid sources.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica has sold two buildings in Madrid for 42 million euros as part of a sale and lease deal under which it will continue to rent the buildings for the next seven years, Spanish media said late on Monday.

