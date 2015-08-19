The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
FCC
Spanish infrastructure group FCC's board on Tuesday
appointed Mexican Carlos Jarque of Mexico as chief executive,
tightening compatriot Carlos Slim's grip on the indebted
company.
IAG
Aer Lingus will join the International Airline
Group - owner of British Airways and Iberia - after Ryanair
formally agreed to sell its stake in Ireland's former
flag carrier.
