Sept 1 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

The construction group said after market close on Monday that it would pay its first dividend in four years this year and aimed to nearly double its core profit between 2016 and 2020, marking its recovery from Spain's deep economic crisis.

DURO FELGUERA

The construction and engineering group reported a core profit (EBITDA) of 13.1 million euros in the first half down from 33.3 million euros a year ago. Net profit slipped to 4.8 million euros from 19.7 million euros.

CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA

The property holding company reported a first-half net profit of 150.5 million euros, down from 289 million euros a year ago.

GRUPO ADVEO

The paper firm reported a first-half net loss of 1.2 million euros compared with a profit of 6.8 million euros a year ago.

URBAS

The property company reported a first-half net loss of 2.5 million euros, down from a loss of 7.9 million euros a year ago while net sales were flat at 3 mln euros.

COEMAC

The building materials firm reported a first-half net loss of 37.7 million euros, compared with a loss of 33.7 million euros a year ago.

