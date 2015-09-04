BRIEF-Calix announces resignation of chief financial officer
* Calix Inc says William Atkins, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has given notice that he will be leaving company
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
The oil firm's chief executive, Josu Jon Imaz, will be part of a delegation of Spanish business executives that will travel to Iran on Sunday, led by three ministers, Cinco Dias reports.
INDRA
The IT group, which is in the midst of restructuring, announced late on Thursday a streamlining of its corporate structure, with three directors-general leaving the company.
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazilian telecommunications regulator Anatel on Friday rejected an appeal by Société Mondiale Fundo de Investimento regarding its nomination of two alternative members to the board of phone company Oi SA , upholding its decision in January.