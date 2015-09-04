The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The oil firm's chief executive, Josu Jon Imaz, will be part of a delegation of Spanish business executives that will travel to Iran on Sunday, led by three ministers, Cinco Dias reports.

INDRA

The IT group, which is in the midst of restructuring, announced late on Thursday a streamlining of its corporate structure, with three directors-general leaving the company.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on