The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Spain's OHL said on Monday its main shareholder Villar Mir would remain owner of over half of the company's capital after a planned 1-billion-euro rights issue aimed at cutting debt.

GAS NATURAL

UBS raises stance to 'neutral' from 'sell'.

IBERDROLA

UBS cuts stance to 'neutral' from 'buy' while cutting its target price to 6 euros per share.

DIA

HSBC has raised its stance in Dia to 'buy' from 'hold' while cutting the target price to 6.5 euros per share.

VIVENDI, TELEFONICA

The chief executive of Vivendi did not rule out on Saturday that the French media group may raise its stake in Spain's Telefonica in the future.

ABERTIS

The infrastructure group is interested in presenting an offer to buy the Chicago Skyway toll road, Expansion reported on Saturday.

Separately, UBS said it had raised its stance to 'buy' from 'neutral'.

ABENGOA

The renewable energy producer has appointed Lazard to help advise on options in its hunt for fresh investors, as it attempts to raise 650m via a rights issue, IFR reported late on Friday.

