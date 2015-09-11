The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

OHL Mexico sued Infraiber, a small highway technology company, on Thursday for disseminating leaked recordings that have embroiled the builder in a corruption scandal.

REPSOL

Jefferies has raised its stance in Repsol to 'hold' while cutting the target price to 11 euros

DIA

Spain's supermarket chain DIA said late on Thursday that farmers' blockades at its logistic center in Santiago de Compostela, in north-western Spain, had cost the firm a total of 8 million euros so far.

The group also said it was paying off shares held in Treasury worth 2.9 million euros.

