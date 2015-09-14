The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MEDIASET, ATRESMEDIA, TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms company Telefonia is aiming to capture 20 percent of total television advertising revenue through its newly acquired platform Canal+, Expansion reported on Monday.

SABADELL

Spain's Sabadell is studying making a bid for 18-billion-euro mortgage asset portfolios from British nationalised bank Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, financial newspaper Expansion said on Monday.

DIA (DIDA.MC)

Spanish supermarket chain DIA said on Saturday that blockades set up by dairy farmers at its logistics centre in the northwestern region of Galicia had ended and activity had resumed.

BANKS

Citi Research cut on Friday night its price target for Spanish banks Santander, Liberbank and Banco Popular. It also attached a neutral rating to Santander and Liberbank and a sell rating to Banco Popular.

SANTANDER

Santander 123 will increase current account fees to 5 pounds a month in January, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

