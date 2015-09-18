The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
Private equity firms Blackstone and Cerberus Capital
Management are weighing up a possible investment in Spanish
renewable energy firm Abengoa, Expansion newspaper reported on
Friday, citing market sources.
Abengoa is in the process of trying to raise capital and
announced a 650 million-euro ($742 million) rights issue.
BBVA
Spain's BBVA has hired investment bank N+1 to work on
selling its Italian consumer finance business, known as BBVA
Finanzia, Expansion reported, citing financial sources.
SANTANDER
Citigroup raised its target share price for Santander to
6.10 euros per share from 5.55 euros per share, and changed its
outlook to buy from neutral.
INDITEX
HSBC raised its share price target for Spanish retailer
Inditex to 29 euros per share from 28 euros per share.
SPANISH BANKS
The European Commission believes Spanish banks can continue
to count their deferred tax assets as core capital, El
Economista reported on Friday, without citing sources.
Exane BNP Paribas cut its target share price for seven
Spanish banks, including Santander and BBVA.
($1 = 0.8764 euros)