The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

Grifols said on Tuesday it plans to invest $360 million in its Bioscience division 2016-2021

OHL

Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it was downgrading its rating on OHL's debt to B2, with a "stable" outlook.

TELEFONICA

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd said it had "fruitful" talks with EU regulators at a hearing on Monday aimed at dispelling antitrust concerns over its plan to become the top UK mobile operator by buying Telefonica's O2 unit.

IBERDROLA

HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold".

SABADELL, BANKIA

UBS starts coverage of Sabadell and Bankia with "buy" rating

POPULAR, BANKINTER, CAIXBANK, SANTANDER

UBS starts coverage of Popular, Bankinter, Caixabank and Santander with "neutral" rating.

BBVA

UBS starts BBVA coverage with "sell" rating and target price of 5.5 euros.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on