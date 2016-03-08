The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GRIFOLS
Grifols said on Tuesday it plans to invest $360 million in
its Bioscience division 2016-2021
OHL
Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it was downgrading
its rating on OHL's debt to B2, with a "stable" outlook.
TELEFONICA
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd said it had "fruitful"
talks with EU regulators at a hearing on Monday aimed at
dispelling antitrust concerns over its plan to become the top UK
mobile operator by buying Telefonica's O2 unit.
IBERDROLA
HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold".
SABADELL, BANKIA
UBS starts coverage of Sabadell and Bankia with "buy" rating
POPULAR, BANKINTER, CAIXBANK,
SANTANDER
UBS starts coverage of Popular, Bankinter, Caixabank and
Santander with "neutral" rating.
BBVA
UBS starts BBVA coverage with "sell" rating and target price
of 5.5 euros.
