The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: INDITEX The Spanish retailer reported a 15 percent rise in 2015 net profit to 2.88 billion euros ($3.16 billion) on Wednesday, in line with forecasts.

ABENGOA Abengoa's creditors have reached the outline of a restructuring deal, online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday, involving a capital injection of around 1.7 billion euros and a debt-for-equity swap.

BANKS The Bank of Spain has put off new rules on how banks should book charges and account for soured debts until the fourth quarter of this year, due to the complexity of the regulations that lenders need to digest, Cinco Dias newspaper reported.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS The Spanish engineering firm is bidding for a 1.8 billion-euro contract in Saudi Arabia to modernize the Ras Tanura refinery, El Economista reported on Wednesday, adding that the company had been shortlisted by Saudi Aramco for the project.

CIE AUTOMOTIVE Cie Automotive said late on Tuesday it was considering a listing of its technological services unit Global Dominion Access.

