The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

JP Morgan raises to "overweight" to "neutral" while cutting the target price to 1.1 euros from 1.2 euros.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander Brasil on Monday completed its 150 million reais ($41.4 million) acquisition of prepaid payment card company ContaSuper, which the bank plans to turn into its digital arm.

CELLNEX

Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i on Monday presented their offer to buy a stake in the Italian telecoms tower group from parent company Telecom Italia , two sources close to the matter said.