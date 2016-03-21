The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BORGES

Spanish nuts producer Borges said it was postponing a 23.5 million-euro share capital hike and putting plans to move to Spain's main stock market from a smaller exchange on hold, citing difficult market conditions.

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural said late on Friday that it has submitted changes to dividend proposal and will now pay out 1 euro/ share, up 10.1 percent versus last year earnings.

INDITEX

Raymond James raises to "outperform" from "market perform"

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on