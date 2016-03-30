BRIEF-Quick Heal Tech posts Dec-qtr profit
* Dec quarter net profit 26.2 million rupees versus loss 15.4 million rupees year ago
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ALTIA
Altia said on Tuesday, full year net profit was 7.3 million euros versus estimated 5.0 million euros.
ELECNOR
Elecnor will propose to General Meeting a complementary dividend of 0.2127 euro per share
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Dec quarter net profit 26.2 million rupees versus loss 15.4 million rupees year ago
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds number of submarines, quotes, background)
* Danish telecoms firm TDC reported fourth-quarter EBITDA of 2.01 billion crowns (Reuters poll 2.1 billion crowns) , driven by a 13.3 percent decline in Denmark