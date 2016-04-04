The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

The green light has been given for the merger between Nordex and Acciona Windpower

TELEFONICA

Telefônica Brasil SA, the owner of the country's No. 1 wireless carrier, has sold 1,655 cellphone towers to Towerco Latam Brasil Ltda for 760 million reais.

ABENGOA

Abengoa has reached a deal with a subsidiary of Invenergy Wind LLC to sell a wind farm Campo Palomas, located in Salto in Uruguay, involving the release of debt obligations of $37.5 million and associated guarantees.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Theme park operator Parques Reunidos said on Monday it aimed to list in Spain's main stock markets in May to raise around 525 million euros through an offer of new shares in the initial public offering (IPO).

