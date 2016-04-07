The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

Macquarie raises to "outperform".

CODERE

Codere announced on Wednesday a share capital increase of 494.9 million euros, with a total issue premium of 330.7 million euros, and disbursement by credit compensation.

TELEFONICA

The Spanish telecoms group priced 2.75 billion euros of euro-denominated bonds on Wednesday.

TREASURY

Spain aims to raise between 3.25 billion and 4.75 billion euros at a scheduled auction of four bonds on Thursday.