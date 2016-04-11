The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos and Caixabank clinched a
last-minute deal on Sunday for the Spanish bank to buy dos
Santos' stake in Portugal's Banco BPI, which in turn
will offload the controlling stake in its Angolan unit.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica this month will suspend international
phone service from Venezuela, the firm's local subsidiary said
on Friday, amid a growing shortage of foreign exchange that has
limited telecom investments.
TREASURY
Rating agency DBRS lowered trend on Spain to "stable", and
confirmed A (low) rating late on Friday.
SANTANDER
Santander chief executive said on Friday the Spanish bank
was not interested in investing in Italy, a country where more
than one bank is looking for a buyer.
