The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TECNOCOM

Tecnocom said on Thursday it expected full-year 2018 EBITDA margin of between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, and full-year compound annual revenue growth rate of between 7.5 and 10 percent from 2015 to 2018.

GAMESA

Spain's Gamesa has won a contract to supply 17 turbines with a combined capacity of 33 MW for five developments in Britain.

SABADELL

Sabadell has transfered its entire 20.994 percent stake in Dexia Sabadell SA to Dexia Credit Local SA for 52.4 million euros.

