TECNOCOM
Tecnocom said on Thursday it expected full-year 2018 EBITDA
margin of between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, and full-year
compound annual revenue growth rate of between 7.5 and 10
percent from 2015 to 2018.
GAMESA
Spain's Gamesa has won a contract to supply 17 turbines with
a combined capacity of 33 MW for five developments in Britain.
SABADELL
Sabadell has transfered its entire 20.994 percent stake in
Dexia Sabadell SA to Dexia Credit Local SA for 52.4 million
euros.
