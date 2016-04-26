The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza has set its final listing price at 7.75 euros per share for its planned IPO on Wednesday.

TECNOCOM

Tecnocom said on Tuesday it revenue in the first quarter rose to 102.7 million euros from 98 million euros a year earlier.

TELEFONICA

EU competition regulators will veto CK Hutchison Holdings' 10.3 billion-pound deal to buy O2 UK from Spanish group Telefonica to become Britain's biggest mobile network operator, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

GAMESA

Gamesa said it had secured a contract to supply 62 of its G114-2.0 MW class S turbines at two wind farms in the state of Karnataka, India, with a total capacity of 198 MW.

BME

Barclays starts with "equal weight" and a 32 euro per share target price.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight" with a target price of 38 euros, up from 34 euros.

CEMENTOS MOLINS

Spanish cement maker Cementos Molins, the main stakeholder in Argentina's Cementos Avellaneda, said on Monday it plans to invest $189 million in the South American nation to increase production and create jobs.

IBERDROLA

Moody's changes outlook on Iberdrola's BAA1 rating to "positive" from "stable".

DOMINION IPO-DOMI.MC

Spain's specialised engineering company Dominion said on Monday it had set its IPO price at 2.74 euros per share, giving a market capitalisation of around 450 million euros.

